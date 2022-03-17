Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Drops By 16.8%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $36.52.

AYRWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. decreased their price objective on Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

