Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Expands By 16.9%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 998,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of BOXL opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Boxlight during the second quarter worth about $4,437,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the third quarter worth about $2,151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boxlight by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,000,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 192,657 shares during the period. 16.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

