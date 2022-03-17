Short Interest in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Rises By 18.3%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Casa Systems by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 594,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 379,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.57 million, a PE ratio of 146.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.