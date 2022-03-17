Short Interest in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Drops By 15.0%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 150,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($11.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($10.34). Equities research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

