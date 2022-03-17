Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Decreases By 16.0%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of CF stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.21. 5,401,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,235. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,811 shares of company stock worth $111,289,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

