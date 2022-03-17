Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Decreases By 15.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. CHS has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

