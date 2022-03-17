Short Interest in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Decreases By 16.8%

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 446,100 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 536,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Communications Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Communications Systems by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Communications Systems by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Communications Systems by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Communications Systems stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,186. Communications Systems has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $19.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

