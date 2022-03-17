Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expands By 18.8%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,950,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 30,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 21.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DISCA opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. Discovery has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Discovery will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

