Short Interest in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Increases By 17.3%

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 721,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Essent Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Essent Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

