Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Drops By 17.0%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

EUXTF stock opened at $92.13 on Thursday. Euronext has a twelve month low of $84.46 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

