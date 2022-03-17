Short Interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Increases By 19.5%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 490,500 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 410,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,030 shares of company stock worth $251,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

