Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Increases By 18.2%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 30.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 80,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,367,000 after purchasing an additional 117,627 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 51.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.