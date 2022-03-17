Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Drops By 15.9%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of First National by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FXNC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570. First National has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First National’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

