Short Interest in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Grows By 18.6%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

FSLR stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $92,969.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

