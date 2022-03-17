Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Rises By 17.1%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF ( NASDAQ:FTAG Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. CWM LLC owned 2.31% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

