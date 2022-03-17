Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Grows By 16.0%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 261,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. freenet has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of freenet from €26.50 ($29.12) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of freenet from €28.00 ($30.77) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

