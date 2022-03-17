Short Interest in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Drops By 16.6%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GTH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.84. 405,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,848. Genetron has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $252.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Genetron by 18.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Genetron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genetron by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

