Short Interest in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) Grows By 18.4%

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,511,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,598,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,598,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Consumer Acquisition by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GACQ stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Global Consumer Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.45.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

