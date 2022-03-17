Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Rises By 16.6%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 1,633,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.
OTCMKTS:GBOOF opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOF)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.