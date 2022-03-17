Short Interest in Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Rises By 16.8%

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 416,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.2 days.

Shares of GUZOF opened at 1.36 on Thursday. Grupo Herdez SAB de CV has a one year low of 1.18 and a one year high of 2.73.

Get Grupo Herdez SAB de CV alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Herdez SAB de CV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV manufactures, sells and distributes canned, bottled and packaged processed food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Frozen, Preserves, and Export. The firm’s brands include Aires de Campo, Barilla, Buffalo, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Del Fuerte, Don Miguel, Doña María, Embasa, Herdez, La Victoria, McCormick, Wholly, Yemina , Nutrisa, Nestle Ice Cream, and Cinepolis Popcorn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.