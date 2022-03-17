Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Rises By 18.2%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 913,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

NYSE:HNI opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.89. HNI has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.85%.

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,356,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $17,274,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 189,813 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HNI by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 638,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 114,009 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of HNI by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 328,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 108,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,952,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,369,000 after purchasing an additional 99,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile (Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.