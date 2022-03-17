Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Drops By 16.5%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,879,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGEN opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get IGEN Networks alerts:

About IGEN Networks (Get Rating)

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.