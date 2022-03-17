Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Drops By 14.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCD traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.98. 3,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $126.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.79.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.