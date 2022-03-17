Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Drops By 16.3%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 11,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,903,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,490,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after buying an additional 804,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,749,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,403. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.