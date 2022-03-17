Short Interest in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Declines By 16.3%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 715,800 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 854,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Isoray during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Isoray during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 89,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,815. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

