Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Declines By 15.9%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of ITRM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.39. 1,240,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.
About Iterum Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.