Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Declines By 15.9%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ITRM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.39. 1,240,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.