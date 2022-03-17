Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Drops By 16.5%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 176,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 89,596 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 26,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.60. The firm has a market cap of $949.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.22. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.