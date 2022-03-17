Short Interest in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Decreases By 16.0%

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jupai in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jupai by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,913. Jupai has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

