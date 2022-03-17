Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Decreases By 14.7%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KRNL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,347. Kernel Group has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

