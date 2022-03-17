Short Interest in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Expands By 18.7%

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $306.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 131.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

