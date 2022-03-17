Short Interest in Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Increases By 18.4%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MACE opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Mace Security International has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.
About Mace Security International (Get Rating)
