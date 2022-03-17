Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Drops By 16.0%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

