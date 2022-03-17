Short Interest in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Decreases By 15.7%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.85. 37,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,027. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.08. McKesson has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $293.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.