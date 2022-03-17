Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Drops By 14.8%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 184,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.45. 670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $593.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.65.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

