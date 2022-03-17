Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Decreases By 16.4%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Data in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Molecular Data during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Data by 1,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 306,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 97,464,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,924,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Molecular Data has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

