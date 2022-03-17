Short Interest in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) Drops By 14.6%

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,991,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,651,000. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova Vision Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ NOVV remained flat at $$10.02 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. Nova Vision Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.