Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Decreases By 16.3%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,019,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 5,996,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,045.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($25.88) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.76) to GBX 1,650 ($21.46) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,725.00.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OCDGF remained flat at $$15.57 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.