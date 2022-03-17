Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Declines By 16.7%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OLCLY traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.86 and a beta of -0.07. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLCLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.