Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Grows By 17.1%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPD. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth $174,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPD stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $83.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

PolyPid ( NASDAQ:PYPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

