Short Interest in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Rises By 18.7%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PUYI opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Puyi has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Puyi in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Puyi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puyi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puyi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

