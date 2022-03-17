Short Interest in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Grows By 19.0%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The company has a market cap of $751.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $40.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REPL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

