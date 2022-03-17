Short Interest in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Grows By 19.0%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The company has a market cap of $751.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $40.22.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on REPL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.
Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
