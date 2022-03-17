Short Interest in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Rises By 18.0%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SANM stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

