Short Interest in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Rises By 18.0%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SANM stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.
About Sanmina (Get Rating)
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanmina (SANM)
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.