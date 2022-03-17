Short Interest in Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Drops By 14.6%

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Searchlight Minerals stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,017. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Searchlight Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
About Searchlight Minerals
