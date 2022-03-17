Short Interest in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rises By 19.6%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 894,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 748,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $166.84 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $249.73. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -556.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.06.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,438 shares of company stock worth $17,387,781. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

