Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Decreases By 17.3%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 686,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 829,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,372.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFFYF remained flat at $$46.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 88 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.