Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Decreases By 17.3%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 686,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 829,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,372.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SFFYF remained flat at $$46.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 88 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93.
Signify Company Profile (Get Rating)
