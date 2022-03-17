Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Decreases By 17.4%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sika stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.06. 77,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,736. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sika in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Baader Bank upgraded Sika to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.80.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

