Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Declines By 16.3%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,306,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 2,754,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 360.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of SPXCF stock remained flat at $$6.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

