Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Grows By 19.7%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,430,200 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 17,898,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71,434.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNMRF shares. Citigroup raised Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snam in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
