Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Decreases By 15.4%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,153. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

