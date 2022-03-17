Short Interest in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rises By 17.7%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,150,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 101,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 21.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SOFI opened at $8.57 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,640 shares of company stock valued at $787,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

